David Tag Will Lead The Cast of St Helens Theatre Royal's Christmas Panto

Goldilocks and the Three Bears comes to St Helens Theatre Royal this Christmas and today producers have announced that Hollyoaks favourite David Tag will appear as the Ringmaster.

The spectacular seasonal production promises St Helens audiences a fantastic festive treat complete with madcap comedy capers and all the fun of the circus.

The theatre's Christmas pantomimes have become a real highlight of the festive season year after year, and with Goldilocks audiences are being guaranteed 'the greatest show on earth'.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will run at St Helens Theatre Royal from Friday 10 December 2021 to Sunday 9 January 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

David Tag, who will take on the role of Ringmaster, is best known for playing Sylvester 'Sylver' McQueen in award-winning Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks where his character has been involved in a number of key storylines.

The Manchester born star has also enjoyed roles in Emmerdale and the 2020 coming-of-age drama S.A.M, which has been a hit at a host of British film festivals. And he can next be seen as Prince Charming in a new short film.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears marks his pantomime debut, and the actor says: "I'm really thrilled to be cast in my first panto and I can't wait to get started."

The rest of the all-star cast will be announced soon.

The magical show from Regal Entertainments Ltd promises family fun, unbelievable circus tricks and lots of excitement as Goldilocks, with the help of the Three Bears, tries to save her Big Top from a rival circus owner.

Audiences can also expect high production values, stunning and colourful costumes, laugh out loud comedy and a fantastic selection of chart hits to sing and dance along to.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan says: "Our pantomimes have become one of the real highlights of Christmas for many people.

"We had to cut last year's panto short because of pandemic restrictions, while our Easter show was streamed online. So we really can't wait to get back on stage and present Goldilocks to our audiences in person this season. It's a magical show full of fun, excitement and laughter.

"And we're also absolutely delighted to welcome David into the St Helens panto family - I know he's going to make a fantastic Ringmaster for our unmissable Christmas circus."

St Helens Theatre Royal will ensure that any Government guidelines still required in December will be in place to ensure the safety of theatregoers, venue staff, cast and crew.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears will run at St Helens Theatre Royal from Friday 10 December 2021 to Sunday 9 January 2022. Tickets are on sale now starting from £16.

Tickets can be booked over the phone or in person at the box office between 10am and 5pm, from Monday to Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online. For more information please visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com