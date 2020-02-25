Darlington Hippodrome Announces New Shows on Sale

Darlington Hippodrome has announced two new shows on sale!

ISLANDS IN THE STREAM

Darlington Hippodrome - Thursday 18 June, 7.30pm

Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of Country Music Royalty!

This thigh-slapping stage show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly, along with Kenny's charisma and energy with hit after hit including: 'Jolene', 'Ruby', '9 to 5', 'Lucille', 'Here You Come Again', 'The Gambler', 'I Will Always Love You', 'Coward of the County', plus the smash hit 'Islands in the Stream'.

Enjoy a superb score and supreme musicianship as we bring the house down with the ultimate tribute to two country music legends.

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/islands-in-the-stream/

DANCING QUEEN

Darlington Hippodrome - Saturday 10 October, 7.30pm

With full costumes and plenty of glitz, DANCING QUEEN - The Concert celebrates over 2 hours of the greatest hits from the legendary global pop phenomenon ABBA!

Featuring a dynamic cast of singers and dancers, stunning costumes and dazzling choreography, this high octane, musical extravaganza performs wall-to-wall mega ABBA hits, including 'Gimme Gimme Gimme!', 'Mamma Mia!', 'Waterloo', 'Fernando', 'Voulez Vous', 'Dancing Queen', 'Take a Chance on Me' and many more!

This is one show guaranteed to have everyone dancing, singing and swinging in the aisles...so dig out those flares, put on your dancing shoes and get ready for the biggest ABBA-fest ever!

https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/dancing-queen/

BOX OFFICE : 01325 405450

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





