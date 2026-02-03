DaDa Launches New Music Ensemble for Disabled Youths in Liverpool

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award winning disability arts charity DaDa is launching a new chapter in its work with young disabled musicians, having secured significant funding from Youth Music Trailblazer and the PH Holt Foundation to deliver an ensemble project across the Liverpool City Region throughout 2026. Designed to create an inclusive music-making programme, the ensemble project offers young disabled people the chance to develop their artistry, build confidence and be part of a professionally supported creative community and DaDa is now inviting the next generation of musicians to join.

Delivered with specialist partners, the project responds directly to the lack of regular, accessible music provision for disabled young people locally. Through inclusive ensemble sessions, mentoring and performance opportunities, participants will be supported to explore their creativity and demonstrate what is possible when talent is nurtured in an environment built around access and ambition.

The ensemble project builds on over a decade of successful delivery by DaDa, which has supported the development of artists including Joshua Henderson, who released his debut album Songs for Liverpool with Friends in June 2024. The album's success saw it stocked by HMV Liverpool last year, highlighting the progression that can emerge from inclusive music programmes.

Throughout the project, DaDa and specialist music practitioners will work with young disabled people aged 14-25 from across the Liverpool City Region, supporting them to refine their skills, collaborate with peers and grow as artists. The first ensemble group is now open for application and will be running from 2 March 2026 through until the summer each Monday during term time at Resonate Music Hub in Liverpool.

Open Call: Join DaDa's Young Disabled Musicians Ensemble

DaDa is now welcoming expressions of interest from young disabled musicians aged 14-25 living in Liverpool City Region who want to be part of this exciting new programme. To find out more or to get involved, contact info@dadafest.co.uk.