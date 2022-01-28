DR SEMMELWEIS Run Extended At Bristol Old Vic

Bristol Old Vic today announces a week-long extension of the world première of Dr Semmelweis, based on an original idea by Mark Rylance, and written by Stephen Brown with Rylance. The production opened on 26 January, and now runs until 19 February 2022.

Bristol Old Vic's Executive Director, Charlotte Geeves said:

"We are absolutely thrilled by the response to the production so far and the welcome Bristol has given to Mark and the rest of our wonderful cast. Demand for tickets has been unprecedented and is a clear indication of the way in which theatre is bouncing back from the last few years of uncertainty. We are hugely grateful to Mark for his support of the return of theatre, not only in the West End but also in theatres like ours across the UK."



Confronted by the terrible death toll of childbed fever in 19th century Vienna, maverick Doctor Semmelweis makes a discovery that could save hundreds of thousands of new mothers. But when the medical establishment questions his methods, rejects his theory, and doubts his sanity, the controversial surgeon finds that being a pioneer is not enough.



Years later, he is haunted by the ghosts of the women he failed to save. Is it too late to convince the medical establishment to see the truth? And if he tries what will be the cost?

Cast: Mark Rylance (Ignaz Semmelweis), Jackie Clune (Anna Müller), Sandy Grierson (Jakob Kolletschka), Felix Hayes (Ferdinand von Hebra), Enyi Okoronkwo (Franz Arneth), Clemmie Sveaas (Lisa Elstein), Thalissa Teixeira (Maria Semmelweis), Alan Williams (Johann Klein), Daniel York Loh (Karl von Rokitanksy), Joshua Ben-Tovim (Porter), Roseanna Anderson (Baroness), Megan May Cameron, Megumi Eda, Suzy Halstead, Millie Thomas and musicians Haim Choi, Coco Inman, Kasia Ziminska and Shizuku Tatsuno, who play together as the Salomé Quartet.



Completing the creative team is Tom Morris (Director), Ti Green (Set and Costume Designer), Richard Howell (Lighting Designer), Antonia Franceschi (Choreographer), Adrian Sutton (Music), Jon Nicholls (Sound Designer), Martin McKellan (Voice and Dialect), Claire O'Reilly (Associate Director), Victor Lirio (Assistant Director).



Dr Semmelweis is one of three world première productions in Bristol Old Vic's spring season, with award-winning local writer Ross Willis' Wonder Boy, which follows the experience of a young boy with a stammer, examining the challenges of communication, the joy in friendship and the power of finding your own way of being heard. Directed by Sally Cookson, the production runs 5 - 26 March 2022. This is followed by The Meaning of Zong, written by and starring Giles Terera, which tells the story of pioneer abolitionist Olaudah Equiano and his response to a massacre aboard the slave ship Zong. The production, responding to the social upheaval the world has witnessed in recent years is directed by Terera and Tom Morris, and runs 2 April - 7 May 2022.





Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk / 0117 987 7877

Tickets: from £10

Age recommended: 12+

