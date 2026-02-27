West End Gala Set to Raise £100,000 for The Phoenix Arts Club

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A major West End Gala will be held Monday, April 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at The Phoenix Theatre to raise £100,000 for The Phoenix Arts Club CIC (12774130), one of central London’s remaining independent arts venues.

Founded in 1988 and located beneath The Phoenix Theatre on Charing Cross Road, The Phoenix Arts Club has served as a performance platform and meeting place for theatre workers and audiences for nearly four decades. Over the past 15 years, Creative Director Colin Savage and Ken Wright have expanded the venue’s programming to more than 400 performances annually, positioning it as a hub for cabaret, musical theatre, comedy, live music, and queer performance.

Despite an annual turnover exceeding £1.8 million, the organisation faces a structural shortfall of £100,000 per year. Organisers cite rising operational pressures affecting independent venues across Soho and the West End, including the withdrawal of pandemic-era business rates relief, increased employer National Insurance contributions, late-night levies, escalating property costs, reduced access to Arts Council funding within London, and limited access to government-backed finance.

The Gala will feature performers who regularly appear at the Club, including cabaret headliners, West End musical theatre artists, variety performers, stand-up comedians, and musicians from the Showtunes Singalong and cabaret circuit. Additional guest appearances from West End performers and nationally recognised comedy names are expected.

In recent months, The Phoenix Arts Club has provided performance space for displaced artists following the closure of other venues, including hosting the team behind The Room Where It Happens in its new late-night residency, Sing Out, Louise!.

“Independent venues are expected to absorb rising costs while continuing to provide paid work for artists and accessible space for audiences,” said Colin Savage. “We are proud of what we've built over 15 years — but pride alone does not close a structural funding gap. This Gala is about securing the future of a space that has supported thousands of performers. If London wants independent culture to survive, it has to decide that these venues matter.”

All profits from the April 20 event will go directly to The Phoenix Arts Club Community Interest Company (12774130), with a fundraising target of £100,000 to support operations over the next financial year.