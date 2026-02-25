Bridge Command to Launch New 'Frontline Missions' in Alien War Saga

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

London's immersive sci-fi phenomenon Bridge Command celebrates its second anniversary on 27 March with the launch of a bold new chapter: the beginning of an all-out alien war.

After two years of charting humanity's survival in deep space, the story now shifts dramatically. As tensions in the Adamas Belt reach breaking point, Bridge Command will introduce a new high-stakes mission format, Frontline Missions, placing audiences directly into active combat zones.

A NEW ERA: FRONTLINE MISSIONS

Frontline Missions, now available to book, represent a significant escalation in both narrative and gameplay.

From 19 - 24 May, Bridge Command will be suspending all regular missions on one of their two ships to run Frontline Missions exclusively for one launch week. Following this special run, they are a permanent fifth mission-type option to book.

Unlike previous operations focused on skirmishes and patrols, Frontline Missions deploy crews directly into active warzones. Expect:

● Intense, large-scale combat scenarios

● Real-time tactical coordination between multiple ships

● Moral decisions made under pressure

● Immediate greater consequences shaped entirely by player choice and crew performance

● Persistent consequences for the ongoing story of Bridge Command, with whole sectors of space being lost or won, trackable on an online map

"So far, Bridge Command stories have been centered on peace-keeping and peace-making. The UCN has become comfortable in its role as a force for good, and our audience-participants are familiar with their tasks as future naval officers working to unify and protect humanity on the chaotic fringes of civilisation.

Science fiction settings are rarely more than a few steps away from all-out war, and humanity's first conflict with an alien race provides a narrative backdrop that will open up a whole host of new strategic and moral conundrums for our audience- participants. Can the UCN maintain its identity as a benevolent force for good when faced with the existential threat of a hostile alien race intent on the complete destruction of humanity?"

- Owen Kingston, Artistic Director

As with all Bridge Command Experiences, every guest takes on a vital role aboard a fully interactive starship - from Helm and Engineering to Weapons and Communications.

THE OUTBREAK OF WAR

A large-scale Special Event will initiate the alien conflict, expanding the experience across both ships and The Mess (Bridge Command's own sci-fi bar) to deliver one continuous, cinematic narrative.

Bridge Command's special events are renowned for their ambition and immersive scale. The forthcoming event is expected to be its most anticipated yet, marking the official beginning of the alien war and plunging audiences into the frontline. Tickets will be on general sale from Friday, 27th February post a 48-hour Discord priority sale.

TWO YEARS IN THE BELT

Since launching in London, Bridge Command has welcomed over 20,000 guests aboard its custom-built starships, earning praise for scale, depth, meaningful audience agency and exceptional replayability.

What began as an ambitious experiment in immersive storytelling has evolved into a living sci-fi universe, with 26 distinct missions and counting, multi-part campaigns, large-scale special events and an active-growing fanbase extending beyond the venue through Discord.