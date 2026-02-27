World Premiere of THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE Set for 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of a magical new family musical, The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Alexander S. Bermange, directed by Kirk Jameson will come to HOME. Performances run Friday 27 November, 2026 - Saturday 2 January, 2027.

Against the stunning backdrop of the ethereal Northern Lights, a small Scandinavian town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, the sorcerer and his apprentice must work out how to make magic together, and fast!

This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew, as apprentice Eva discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers, leaving havoc, catastrophe and joy in her wake.

This enchanting new British musical getting its world premiere at HOME Manchester from Friday 27 November 2026 - Saturday 2 January 2027 (Press Night: Wednesday 2 December at 7.30pm) explores the extraordinary world of a powerful sorcerer and his budding apprentice.

This updated story is inspired by the classic Goethe poem that became an icon of Disney animation in Fantasia, which also featured Dukas' classic symphony.

A gender-swapped twist on the timeless story, The Sorcerer's Apprentice is brought to life by a cast of 10 and was first seen in an earlier digital version that won worldwide acclaim upon its release in 2021.

This brand new version features stunning new music and songs by the award-winning Alexander S. Bermange (I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical) and direction by the acclaimed Kirk Jameson (Song from Far Away starring Will Young at HOME and Glorious! starring Wendi Peters at Hope Mill Theatre and the UK tour of Madagascar The Musical).



Cast and full creative team to be announced.