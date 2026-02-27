Dada Masilo’s HAMLET Comes To Sadler’s Wells This May

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This May, The Dance Factory will present Dada Masilo's HAMLET at Sadler's Wells Theatre, marking the UK premiere of the choreographer's final work.

Award-winning South African choreographer Dada Masilo (1985-2024), celebrated for her bold reinterpretations of classical repertoire, reimagines Shakespeare's tragedy as an urgent, hour-long dance theatre work. Told through the eyes of Ophelia, HAMLET interrogates misogyny, power and manipulation, reframing her descent into madness with clarity and agency. With references to classical ballet, African dance and period dance in both choreography and music, the work is accompanied by an original score from Thuthuka Sibisi with Leroy Mpholo, Ann Masina and Mpho Mothiba.

Following Masilo's death at the end of 2024, the company has chosen to continue presenting the piece, marking it as her final artistic statement. The work premiered at the Burgtheater, Vienna in 2024 as part of the ImPulsTanz International Festival, before touring to Kampnagel, Hamburg and deSingel, Antwerp.

In 2026, the production has been further developed by Producer Suzette Le Sueur, who worked with Masilo for over twenty years, with an increased focus on its choreographic language. Longstanding Masilo collaborator Llewellyn Mnguni takes on the role of Gertrude and serves as Associate Choreographer. A former company member, Mnguni's casting signals a shift in approach. Where the original production featured an actor in the role, this iteration places a dancer at its centre, expanding Gertrude's physical and emotional journey and deepening her relationship with Claudius.

Suzette Le Sueur, Producer said: ‘The best tribute we can pay Dada is to keep her work alive.'

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Sadler's Wells Artistic Director said ‘Dada Masilo made a significant impact on dance in South Africa, making groundbreaking works that didn't shy away from dealing with the difficult issue that she and others faced. We supported all her recent work and are happy that the company were able to bring this, her last work, as a chance to remember and pay tribute to the memory of this great artist.'

Featuring performances by: Original cast members include Lehlohonolo Madise, Thandiwe Mqokeli, Thuso Lobeko and Aphiwe Dike. Additional performers include Llewellyn Mnguni; Thando Mgobhozi, David Maluleka and Tumelo Lekana (by kind permission of Joburg Ballet); Lesego Dihemo, Nandi Zulu and Wesley Hlongwane (by kind permission of Moving Into Dance).