Cast Set For TROMPE L'OEIL at Contact, Manchester

New musical, Trompe I'oeil has announced casting ahead of the production's exclusive season at Contact, Manchester from 18 April - 2 May 2026 in a refreshed new version following previous seasons in London and off-Broadway.

The cast will be led by stand-out sensation from RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Veronica Green in the role of Demi. She will be joined by Kemi Clarke as Bannon, Joe Pieri as RIP, Phoebe Garr as Ivanka, Nathan Hobley-Smith as Jared Kushner, Harry Privett as Chateau Lafitte/The FOP, Caitlin Gorman as Trump, Ava Fletcher as Ma Kettle, Ashley Luke Lloyd as Pavlov, Sarah Louise as Putin and Tom Pigram as Millier. Kate Salmon will direct.

Creator of Trompe I'oeil, Henry Parkman Biggs, added: “I could not be more thrilled about this entire cast. From top to bottom they are simply dripping awesomeness. To have no less than Veronica Green headlining the show sends us over the top. I have no doubt this group will bring the house down like no other. Fasten your seatbelts!”

Trompe I'oeil is a rollicking musical romp combining queer theatre, circus acrobatics and a modern twist to The Wizard of Oz. It is essentially an American drag queen's journey through a magical landscape where art and politics mix in unexpected ways to provide comedic yet evocative social commentary.

Uniquely devised and written, the lyrics for Trompe I'Oeil include hidden messages within the songs - adding additional powerful messaging to the story.