Gary Delaney to Debut at Parr Hall with New Tour in March

His last tour ran for 378 dates which is more live shows than Nirvana did across their whole career. But now comedian and touring phenomenon Gary Delaney is getting ready to do it all over again as he prepares to step onto stages nationwide to perform ‘Gary on Laughing'.

Renowned for his hilarious one-liners, Gary's newly extended tour will see him traverse the country between April 2026 and May 2027.

That includes the 52-year-old's first Parr Hall gig on Saturday, 20 March, 2027, after a number of sell-out shows at Pyramid Arts Centre in previous years.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “Really, Gary's last tour could have run forever. Eventually we forced him kicking and screaming away from the stage, reminding him he has a family life and other responsibilities.

“But now he's back. The vast majority of tickets for the 80 dates already on sale have sold out – many doing so in a matter of days! So we've added another 40+ dates in even bigger rooms to ensure audiences ‘Gary' on laughing well into 2027.”

Gary's profile has continued to grow over the years thanks to word-of-mouth, regular TV spots on the likes of Mock the Week and viral clips of his stand-up that have amassed hundreds of millions of views online. He is also the author of the bestselling joke handbook, Pundamentalist.

Promising a heaving hamper of new jokes that will ‘exhaust laughter muscles and batter delicate sensibilities', audiences are advised not to bring children or anyone easily offended. And, as before, the prolific performer will not rest until every person in this country has come to see him. If that means another 378 dates, so be it…

Gary on Laughing is at Parr Hall on Saturday, 20 March, 2027, and is on sale now.