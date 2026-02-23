TikTok Star Will Parfitt to Headline MAGIC MEN UK Tour This Autumn

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British performer Will Parfitt will headline a UK arena and theatre tour in 2026 with Magic Men, the internationally touring live show from Australia.

The global stage show has played to arena-sized crowds worldwide and has sold over one million tickets across North America, Asia and Europe. At its biggest event so far, more than 6,000 people attended a Saturday night performance in Oslo in 2025, the largest audience recorded for a live male revue.

Parfitt, who fronts the Magic Men show, has built a major online following. He has more than 15 million followers across social media, and videos of his performances have been viewed more than two billion times.

He did not originally plan a career on stage. In his early twenties he was travelling in Australia and working odd jobs when a nightclub promoter asked him to take part in a live performance. Expecting it to be a one-off experience, he agreed. The booking led to further appearances and eventually international touring as the venues grew from small clubs to theatres and later arenas with thousands of spectators.

Parfitt says the live reaction keeps him performing. “Every girl is going to feel special on that night. You never get the same crowd twice,” he says. “You respond to them and they respond back.” Excited to be coming back to the UK he continues “We've performed all over the world, but coming home feels really special. UK crowds really know how to have fun, and I know this is going to be an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

The show combines choreographed routines, music and audience interaction, with spectators often invited on stage during the performance.

Promoter Maria Ohlson says audiences quickly settle into the atmosphere. “Once the show starts, people relax,” she says. “After that, the room carries the night on its own.”

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thu 26 February and general sale Fri 27 February.