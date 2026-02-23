Comedian Paul Smith Will Embark on HAPPY World Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of the fastest-selling stand-up comedians in the world – Paul Smith – has announced his new world tour. HAPPY, opening in Crewe on 1 July and running through 2026-27, marks the biggest tour of his career so far for the comedy star.

An exclusive pre-sale for the tour's UK and Ireland dates opens this Wednesday, 25 February at 10am. Sign up at www.hotwatercomedy.co.uk/paul-smith-happy-20262027-tour-show for special early access.

This announcement follows the sold-out success of Smith's previous tour which was seen by more than 650,000 fans across the globe, firmly establishing him as one of the most in-demand comedy acts in the world.

The 2026-27 tour will span the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the Middle East and Europe, with more international dates to be announced.

HAPPY sees Paul Smith at full throttle. The show delivers his lightning-fast crowd work, razor sharp observations and laugh-out-loud true stories – taken to an entirely new level.

Packed with outrageous audience interaction and stories pulled straight from real life, HAPPY is a show about finding joy in the chaos, laughter in the everyday and comedy in absolutely everything.

Expect jaw-aching laughs from the first minute to the last. If you like your comedy raw, real and uncontrollably funny, HAPPY is the show you won't want to miss.