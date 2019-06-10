DR. BUNHEAD'S BLAST OFF! Arrives In Worthing

DR. BUNHEAD'S BLAST OFF! Arrives In Worthing

TV's most extreme stunt scientist (Brainiac, Blue Peter, The Slammer...) comes to Worthing's for this joy-ride through the wonders of space science. Dr Bunhead will be at Worthing's Pavilion Theatre on the Friday 26 and Saturday 27 July 2019, with shows at 11:00am and 2:30pm.

Pack your safety goggles and space pants! TV's original Brainiac is coming to Worthing for an explosive journey into space. With help from 'stunt scientist' volunteers from the audience Dr Bunhead will deploy non-stop awesome experiments in his madcap mission to send the first humans to Mars.

Stunt hamsters will be bazooka-blasted, fingers will be frozen (solid), heads will be explosively decompressed as we explore the perils of space travel. It's pure live science at its best, with ninja stealth science smuggled in so that kids learn stuff without even realising.

Edinburgh-based, renegade teacher Tom Pringle has worked as a globe-trotting, performance scientist since 1996, educating and inspiring kids worldwide with his pioneering approach to science education. His irreverently blended collision of comic improvisation, clown and serious science has been much copied over the years.

He has also trained thousands of teachers, scientists and science communicators worldwide on how to make science more accessible and exciting. In 2004 Tom introduced the first ever 100% pure, live science theatre to London's West End, paving the way for subsequent acts to follow.

Over the last two decades he has delivered thousands of shows, workshops, talks and trainings to about half a million people at over 500 venues covering: UK, Iceland, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Poland, Ethiopia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Russia, Iraq, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Brazil.

Tickets for Dr Bunhead's Blast Off! are available from £10 and can be booked through the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.
