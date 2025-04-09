DON'T STOP I'M ABOUT TO JAZZ Comes To London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following sell-out success in New York and LA, Live Nation has announced that hit show Don't Stop I'm About To Jazz is coming to London for one night only on 26th April 2025. The show, which blends top-tier stand-up with a live jazz band, turning every set into a musical high-wire act, will be at Leicester Square theatre on 26th April.

Hosted by comedy darlings Rose Kelso (The Tonight Show, Comedy Central) and Two Tree Hill (Vulture, New York Comedy Festival), the show has become a cult hit with its genre-bending, toe-tapping, laugh-until-you-snort energy.

The show's lineup is set to include comedians Ali Woods, Lara Ricote and Katie Green, with more still to be announced. The comedians will blend their sharp humour with the spontaneous musical energy. Come for the jokes, stay for the hot, steamy sax!

Rose Kelso said: "Bringing this show to London feels like a dream come true. The UK has been, is, and always will be the incubator and jungle gym for campy, theatrical, boundary-pushing comedy, so getting the chance to take our show here feels like a pilgrimage. Any laughs we get from a British audience will feel like a true laugh earned. After all, we're just a couple of yankees trying to make mum proud."

Two Tree Hill added: “Yeah, basically everything Rose said.”

Comments