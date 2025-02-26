DAD'S ARMY RADIO SHOW and BLACK TIE BALL Come to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two new shows have been added to the 2025 programme at the Stephen Joseph Theatre. Dad’s Army Radio Show can be seen at the Scarborough theatre on 27 and 28 June, while John Godber’s Black Tie Ball will be on from 12 to 15 November.

Two actors, two microphones, over 25 characters – and lots of sound effects! Dad’s Army Radio Showbrings Perry and Croft’s classic BBC comedy to life in this highly acclaimed stage production. Three episodes of the popular sitcom are hilariously and lovingly enacted on stage by two master performers, complete with sound effects, vintage music and all your favourite characters and catchphrases.

Presented by the John Godber Company, Black Tie Ball takes place on the glitziest night of the year. Everyone wants to be there for this fundraising frenzy, from the great to the good: the Bentleys are parked, the jazz band has arrived, and the magician is magic. But behind the bow ties and fake tans there are jealousies and avarice, divorces and affairs This is upstairs meets downstairs through a drunken gaze. The raffle is ready, the coffee is cold, the service is awful, the guest speaker is drunk, and the hard-pressed caterers just want to go home.

Told in Godber’s signature visceral style, this hilarious comedy sees the hotel staff recount an entire evening at breakneck speed from arrival at seven to carriages at midnight.

Dad’s Army Radio Show can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 27 June, and at 2.45pm and 7.45pm on Saturday 28 June, and Black Tie Ball can be seen at 7.30pm from Wednesday 12 to Saturday 15 November, with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday 13 November and at 2.30pm on Saturday 15 November.

Comments