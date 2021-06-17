Curve Postpones RENT: The Concert

Curve has announced the postponement of its upcoming production of RENT: The Concert. This comes after Monday's announcement that the UK government is extending COVID-19 restrictions.

An email has been sent to all those who had purchased tickets for the show and full refunds will be available.

Read the full statement below:

Following Monday's Government announcement on the extension of the roadmap, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our Made at Curve concert production of Jonathan Larson's RENT. Although it's hoped we will be able to operate at full capacity by August, with such uncertainty we do not feel it's in the best interests for the theatre to take the risk of committing finances and resources predicated on a date that may change. We realise this news will disappoint our audiences, but rest assured we will do everything we can to bring this incredible musical to Curve in the future. An email has been sent to all those who had purchased tickets for the show and full refunds will be available. If you have not received any communication from Curve regarding this news, please contact our team on tickets@curvetheatre.co.uk.

Like all theatres, we have a long road to recovery ahead of us, and now more than ever we need audiences to continue to support Curve and book tickets for future performances. We promise your visit to Curve will be as safe as possible and we have invested in a number of measures across the building to ensure everyone visiting and working in our theatre is safe.

We would like to thank everyone who has supported our reopening, in particular our fabulous audiences, Leicester City Council, Arts Council England and the DCMS Culture Recovery Fund.

Finally, our thoughts are with our incredible RENT company and everyone in our industry who has been affected by the latest news.

Chris Stafford and Nikolai Foster