Curve Leads The Way In Shaping Future Arts Leaders

Curve theatre in Leicester has launched a new initiative to develop the leadership skills of middle-mangers from locally-based arts organisations.

Through workshops, group reflection sessions and practical classes, the year-long Passport to Leadership programme aims to strengthen arts leadership in Leicester and Leicestershire.

Based at Curve and offered to participants free-of-charge, Passport to Leadership will support 20 individuals in progressing their career from manager to leader. Participants include Aoife Daniels from the Aakash Odedra Company, Amy Grain from Serendipity, Hazel Townsend and Sophie Baczynski from The Mighty Creatives, Laura White from Bamboozle Theatre and Catherine James, Charlotte Powell, Dave Norton, Fiona Moore, Jonny Laidlaw, Lee Hunt, Michelle Rossington, Sally Longden, Stephen Chalmers and Tom Hurley from Curve.

Passport to Leadership is led by Curve and Curve Business Associate JK Training Ltd. Jo Kehoe, founder of JK Training Ltd, has 20 years of experience in learning and development has structured the course with leaders at Curve.

Speaking about Passport to Leadership, Jo said:

"I am thrilled to be working with Curve on this exciting programme, which has been built around the Institute for Leadership and Management's Dimensions of Leadership. The delegates have demonstrated real enthusiasm and dedication to the workshop activities and it is always great to work with organisations committed to the development of their people."

After the course candidates will reflect on how their learning has been embedded into their place of work, how their leadership style has evolved through this process and how they will use what they have learnt to become successful leaders in the future.

Passport to Leadership follows the success of Curve's Cultural Leadership Programme, a two-year initiative that developed the skills of BAME leaders from Leicester and Leicestershire. The Cultural Leadership Programme ran from 2016 - 2018, and a second programme is set to be launched in 2020.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Investing in talent both on and off our stages is massively important to us at Curve and following the success of the Curve Cultural Leadership Programme, we are thrilled to be launching Passport to Leadership in partnership with the brilliant Jo Kehoe. We hope Passport to Leadership will enable arts managers from across our city to gain invaluable professional development which will impact on their organisations, the cultural life of Leicester and the sector as a whole. In these challenging financial times, now more than ever, it's crucial we allocate the time and resources to nurture future arts managers and leaders to ensure the arts continue to thrive."

To find out more about Curve, www.curveonline.co.uk





