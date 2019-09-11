Creative Company Classes Announced For The Marlowe

A new term of Marlowe Creative Company classes starts this month (September).

Based at The Marlowe Kit, Stour Street, Canterbury, they provide the opportunity for all to attend regular sessions in acting, writing and dance.

Offering the chance to develop confidence and learn new skills, the classes are fully accessible and range from ages five and upwards, including classes for adults. Mentoring and guidance from professional actors and theatre-makers is provided, as well as structured progression through the companies. There are also regular opportunities to perform on The Marlowe's stages.

Participants in last year's Return Of The Unknown, an immersive theatrical production at Dover Marine Station commemorating the centenary of the Armistice, were full of enthusiasm:

"Everyone has a voice. Opinions and experience are respected and encouraged."

"I enjoyed the freedom we had to develop a character and create something which was our own."

"I enjoyed the rehearsal process and being treated professionally during this time. It helped me confirm how much I want to pursue acting."

Highlights of the previous academic term include The Marlowe Youth Company's summer production, which was an immersive retelling of Joseph Conrad's classic novella Heart Of Darkness (pictured).



The Marlowe's Associate Director (Learning and Participation), Paul Ainsworth, said: "Our Creative Companies have an exciting year of activity coming up. As always they'll be learning performance techniques with our professional team of creative practitioners and exploring a wide range of styles including Shakespeare, comedy and European theatre classics. We can't wait to welcome back our existing company members and welcome new participants of all ages."

You can book your place online at marlowetheatre.com/create, or call 01227 787787. For more information about any of the Creative Companies, please email paul.ainsworth@marlowetheatre.com.





