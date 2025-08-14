Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Autumn Dance Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This season, the Corn Exchange Newbury will invite audiences on a powerful journey through movement, music, and storytelling, with a programme of dance that celebrates both tradition and bold innovation.

Opening the seasons dance offerings is a new Kathak production from Slough-based Amina Khayyam Dance Company with Story of One, Story of Many (Wednesday 24 September). Choreographed by Amina Khayyam, with Kathak composition by Debasish Mukherjee, the performance combines intricate classical dance, expressive storytelling, and live music featuring tabla and cello. Through the interplay of Nritta (pure dance) and Nritya (expressive narrative), the performance reflects on the cyclical philosophy of South Asian classical arts, where time flows without a beginning or end, and every beat carries a story.

Next up, audiences can experience the electric energy of Hot House (Thursday 16 October), the critically acclaimed production by Richard Chappell Dance. Fusing thrilling contemporary dance with a boundary-pushing soundtrack, Hot House is a bold celebration of human connection, compassion, and courage. The music – an exhilarating mix of Chinese, Indian, and European classical traditions layered with the pulse of House and Garage – creates an irresistible energy that radiates through the choreography and beyond the stage, brought to life by a live violinist performing on stage. With striking lighting and Chappell’s signature physicality, Hot House is a love letter to the way music moves us. Based in Devon, Richard Chappell Dance has earned national and international recognition for work that breaks down artistic boundaries, including collaborations with the Royal Ballet, BBC Arts, and Rambert.

Bringing the dance season to a close, Crown Ballet returns to the Corn Exchange with a breathtaking new production of the much-loved Swan Lake (Sunday 19 October). One of the most iconic and enduring ballets of all time, Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece continues to enchant audiences with its sweeping score, unforgettable choreography, and timeless story of love, betrayal, and redemption. With stunning costumes and elegant staging, this captivating production is perfect for audiences of all ages - a magical experience for families and dance lovers alike to share together.