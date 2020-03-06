Comedian Rob Auton Comes to Swindon

Award-winning comedian and poet Rob Auton will embark on his biggest tour to date from 1st February to the 16th May 2020. Rob will play his critically acclaimed Edinburgh comedy/theatre/spoken word show about time, The Time Show, over 50 dates nationwide culminating in two weeks at the Soho Theatre from 4th to 16th May.

The full list of dates and tickets are available at www.robauton.co.uk

Rob has built a cult Fringe following for his shows exploring the colour yellow, the sky, faces, water, sleep, hair and talking, which was the second best reviewed 2018 Edinburgh Fringe show. A clip of Rob performing on Stand-Up Central With Rob Delaney (Comedy Central) went viral with over 7 million views on Facebook, adding to broadcast credits including The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One), Cold Feet (ITV), Random Acts (Ch4), The Sara Cox Show (BBC Radio 2), The Jonathan Ross Show (BBC Radio 2) and Afternoon Edition (BBC Radio 5 Live).

Rob has published three collections of writing and drawing, Take Hair, Petrol Honey and In Heaven The Onions Make You Laugh, with Burning Eye Books and released a spoken word album At Home With Rob on Scroobius Pip's record label Speech Development Records. In 2013, Rob won the Dave Funniest Joke of The Fringe award with a gag about Chinese Wispas.





