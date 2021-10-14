Co-Artistic Director Julia Samuels Steps Down at Liverpool's 20 Stories High

Julia Samuels, co-CEO, co-Artistic Director, and co-founder of 20 Stories High, will step down in December after an incredibly successful 15 years leading the company alongside Keith Saha.

Julia's departure is part of a structural shift for the company, which will also see Leanne Jones stepping into a new co-CEO role, and the creation of two new Associate positions. Recruitment for the Associate Director and Associate Producer roles will be launched shortly, with a view to both roles being appointed within the coming months.

Julia and Keith founded 20 Stories High in 2006 to make theatre with working class, culturally diverse young people, emerging artists, and world-class professionals. Over the last 15 years, they have developed the company into a thriving, Arts Council England funded organisation making genuine impact. Accolades for the company's work during this period have included: receiving The National Theatre Foundation Jenny Harris Award, Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award, and Brian Way Award for its plays. During the Covid-19 pandemic, 20 Stories High was recognised by The Stage 100 and the Achates Philanthropy Prize for its work with communities.

Notable highlights from Julia's career as co-Artistic Director have included writing and directing I Told My Mum I Was Going on an RE Trip..., a verbatim theatre/film about young women and abortion; directing Buttercup, a BBC commission premiering on BBC4 and iPlayer; and creating Rain with 20 Stories High Youth Theatre in collaboration with Tehran's 84 Theater/Contact. Further credits have included She's Leaving Home by Keith Saha, Whole by Philip Osment, and Blackberry Troutface by Laurence Wilson.

Julia Samuels: "I am so lucky to have spent 15 years of my life with 20 Stories High and our community of young artists. I have made work I am so proud of - work that has come out of the most exciting, inspiring collaborations and conversations I can imagine. Now it feels like the right time to make way for new voices and perspectives that represent our young, culturally diverse participants and audiences. I want to thank the young people, our incredible team, and Keith - who has been such an incredible creative and political inspiration across this time.

I am really excited to welcome Leanne in her role as the company's new co-CEO. Leanne has been with 20 Stories High for 10 years, originally as a Participation Manager then as Executive Director. She has been an integral part of the development of the organisation. Her invaluable lived experience as a local working-class woman, her commitment to young people and nurturing of artists continues to have a profound effect on the company. I know the next chapter of the company will be an exciting one."

Catrina Hewitson, Chair of 20 Stories High Board: "Julia is an extraordinary artist and 20 Stories High could not be the organisation it is without her courage, energy, generosity and creative spirit. It's been a pleasure to work alongside her as Chair and I'm so looking forward to seeing what she will do next. We will miss her. We also recognise that this is an amazing opportunity for us to make space for new artistic voices and vision as 20 Stories High looks to the future. I'm confident that Leanne and Keith will be a powerful partnership as co-CEOs. We will try to honour Julia's legacy in everything we do."

Brodie Arthur, 20 Stories High collaborator and former Youth Theatre member: "Working with Julia over the years has been life changing for myself. Before 20 Stories High, nobody had ever believed in my abilities. She did and she pushed me to share my talent with the world. Over ten years working with herself and the company, from intense trips to Iran and Manchester, youth theatre shows, professional tours, co-creating work and learning, I'm honoured to have been mentored by such an amazing creative. Our journey's not over though - Julia and I are already planning our next artistic collaboration outside of 20 Stories High. In the meantime, I wish her the best of luck in her future ventures. I already know she'll do amazing.