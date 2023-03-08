Cast announced for Upfront Theatre's Industry Showcase

The cast has been announced for Before Anyone Else, a dynamic play platforming the younger generation, which will be showcased with interactive lectures across the UK. Written in response to Everyone's Invited OFSTED Report in 2021, Before Anyone Else is designed to provide young people with skills that they can utilise in real scenarios at all stages of their lives, presented by UpFront Theatre in association with Hemraj Goyal Foundation. Targeted towards low-income secondary schools, UpFront's spring season of workshops will be offering an industry showcase on 22nd March at Stratford East Theatre.

Amaarah Rose (Twelve, London Youth Theatre; Could Never Be Me, Pattern Up; Arcola Theatre) will be playing Emily. Inaam Barwani (King Hamlin, Park Theatre; Hidden, Forest Forge Theatre) will be Tom. Having trained at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Diavian Galloway will make her theatre debut as Erica.

Exploring young people's opinions on consent, sexuality and relationships, and the difficulties of understanding these while growing up, Before Anyone Else will follow the story of three students in Year 10. Emily and Tom are seemingly the 'perfect couple,' but their relationship is rocked as insecurity, jealousy, and sexual pressure begin to seep in. Meanwhile, Erica is struggling to navigate her sexuality and seeks to gain the support she needs. Across these narratives, audiences will see friendship, LGBTQ+ experiences, and the risks when navigating negative relationships.

Rosie Ward (Twelfth Night, Bloomsbury Theatre and UK Tour; Macbeth, UK Tour) is the founder of Upfront Theatre and writer of Before of Anyone Else. She is also artistic director of East London Shakespeare Festival and Principal at Act Out Performing Arts, which has schools for 4-16 year olds in Muswell Hill and Walthamstow.​ She is a professional actor and singer and trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Before Anyone Else will be performed to young audiences (KS3-5, 13-18) and teaching staff from all backgrounds to reach school communities in villages, towns and cities that might not have access to the theatre. The cast will facilitate a 30 minute post-show lecture to address key issues touched upon in the piece and create an open, forum-style dialogue with the audience. The company will replay key scenes from the play and invite students to share their thoughts and advice that they would tell the characters.

Founder of Upfront Theatre and writer of Before Anyone Else, Rosie Ward comments, It has been a pleasure working with this phenomenal cast. Rehearsals have been intense, rewarding and I am so proud of what we have achieved. I am really excited for them to tell these characters' stories to young people in schools.