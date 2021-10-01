CRIMES IN EGYPTÂ Heads To Theatre Royal Winchester

The multi-award winning theatre company, New Old Friends, return to Theatre Royal Winchester with their production of Crimes in Egypt - a thriller inspired by Agatha Christie, Noel Coward and the classic Ealing comedies - on Tuesday 19 October.

It's 1935 and celebrated Belgian detective extraordinaire, Artemis Arinae, is enjoying a cruise along the Nile - when tragedy strikes again. All passengers and staff are suspects, and the body count is growing - will Arinae's little grey cells identify the murderer in time?!

A cast of just four bring to life lascivious lawyers, crocked captains, fastidious physicians, ardently amorous authors, feuding femme fatales, plodding paramours, colossal kids, friendly first mates and attractive Americans, who all get swept along the driving narrative and inventive set pieces.

Crimes in Egypt is the latest production by New Old Friends, an award-winning theatre company dedicated to creating original comedy theatre, founded in 2008 and run by husband and wife team Feargus Woods Dunlop and Heather Westwell.

Crimes in Egypt will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Tuesday 19 October and is suitable for ages 12+. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk.