CHRISTMAS AT THE MOVIES Comes to Cheltenham Town Hall

Celebrate this Christmas with The Studio Orchestra as they return to Cheltenham Town Hall with Christmas at the Movies.



Get that festive feeling as the 70-piece symphony orchestra take you on a magical journey through some of the most loved festive films of all time, including: Love Actually, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Elf, The Polar Express, Home Alone, The Holiday, Harry Potter, Die Hard and many more.

Jack Campey - Artistic Director & Principal Conductor: "It's a great thrill to once again be performing at Cheltenham Town Hall, our third consecutive concert here. The venue has become our spiritual home after our John Williams film music debut concert in 2019 and The Sound of Hollywood last year. Both concerts have had unbelievable audience reactions and we have built a loyal following with people travelling near and far to hear us so we just had to come back to this wonderful venue. I think it has one of the finest acoustics for symphonic music in the UK so it will be a real feast for the ears as we perform brilliant music from memorable Christmas and festive-feel films.

With so many nostalgic and nation favorite festive films out there, it's been a challenge to curate a programme, but rest assured there will be something for everyone in the concert, young and old. We have pulled out all the stops to source music that in some cases has not seen the light of day since it was originally recorded for the film, so it's exciting for us to give a couple of pieces a new lease of life. But no questions, this will be a concert to remember."