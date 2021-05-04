CANVAS Will Be Performed by Dance Company JV2 This Month

Jasmin Vardimon, known for visually stunning, physical dance theatre presents a thrilling new immersive performance, Canvas at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford from 18th - 23rd May 2021. Canvas will take place within two repurposed retail units, which have been transformed into a stunning theatrical set, providing a magical backdrop for the 14 talented dancers of JV2. Bold and dramatic, with striking set design, guests will be invited into a multi-sensory world.

One by one, the audience will be guided through a mysterious, captivating and inspiring performance culminating in a spectacular centre-stage finale. The show will offer an intimate and intriguing experience, fostering a sense of human connection at a time when contact between people has been so severely restricted.

The international JV2 ensemble, hand-picked by Jasmin Vardimon, have been training at their studio at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford since October 2020. The performance is an integral part of the JV2 Professional Development Diploma, a highly esteemed programme for those who aspire to a career as a professional performer. Now in its 9th year, the aim of the course is to develop young dancers into versatile performers with skills in a range of performance disciplines. This year's JV2 dancers are from Italy, Russia, France, Cyprus, Bolivia, Spain, Switzerland, USA as well as the UK and have overcome the challenges of the pandemic to join the course.

Performances will be around 20 minutes long and will be free of charge, with voluntary donations collected in aid of two nominated charities: Friends of William Harvey Hospital and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford's 2021 charity partner, RNLI. Donations will be accepted at the performance via contactless card payments on the door.

Advance booking is required, please visit: http://jasminvardimon.eventbrite.com

Canvas will be Covid secure with a dedicated booking system (including Test and Trace registration) strict guest number control, social distancing, mandatory audience face coverings and fogging between performances.

Jasmin Vardimon, Artistic Director of Jasmin Vardimon Company comments:

"It is a pleasure to present this group of talented young dancers and I am proud of the hard work and commitment they have shown over the past weeks. Nurturing young talent is at the core of JV2 and we are delighted to have the opportunity to perform at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford and share our work with the local community."

Peter Corr, Manager of McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford comments:

"We're thrilled to introduce such a unique and inspiring experience at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford in partnership with Jasmin Vardimon. After a difficult year, we are proud to continue to support the performing arts industry, as well as showcase up-and-coming local creative talent. These live performances will also help benefit the local community through their voluntary charitable donations, which is a core belief in all that we do at McArthurGlen."

This performance is supported by McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford and The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.