British Youth Music Theatre Premieres New Musical THEO IN BETWEEN at Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds

British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) will present the world premiere of Theo in Between, a new 90s-inspired musical exploring identity, community, and self-discovery, running 22–23 August 2025 at the Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds. The production marks BYMT’s debut at the venue and the company’s first show since relocating to Leeds in 2024.

With a heartfelt book and lyrics by Gareth Mattey (Who is Molly Leigh?) and a classical-contemporary score by Jordan Li-Smith (Here You Come Again), Theo in Between follows a teenager’s journey to understand themselves and their place in the world.

Set in 1999 in the fictional Northern town of Dulberry, the story centers on Theo, who finds themselves caught between expectations from family, friends, and society while on a quest to reconnect with their estranged father—and, in doing so, define what it means to be a "man."

Directed by Dean Johnson (Once, Bat Boy), the production features a cast of 37 young performers and includes choreography by Rhys Wilkinson and design by Lu Herbert.

“We were really lucky to make our connection with BYMT last year,” said writers Mattey and Li-Smith. “We’re thrilled to be premiering Theo in Between in Leeds for a Northern audience. This LGBTQ+ led story has been crafted with them in mind from the very beginning.”

Performances will take place on 22 and 23 August at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets are £21 (£19 concessions) and are available via carriageworkstheatre.co.uk.

The musical is one of five new productions in BYMT’s summer 2025 season, alongside Worn Out, Sense and Sensibility, Choreomania, and The Glamification of Loki.

