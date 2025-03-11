Brand New FORGE Festival Launches at Southwark Playhouse Borough This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southwark Playhouse will launch the FORGE Festival this May. The event will run 13 - 17 May 2025. Taking place over the course of one week, in ‘The Little' auditorium at Southwark Playhouse Borough, the festival comprises four dynamic, innovative, electric world premieres of work in development created by some of Britain's most exciting young theatre companies. The festival performances are the culmination of a year's residency at Southwark Playhouse as part of the FORGE artist development scheme.

SHEPARD TONE presents Director's Cut

Formed in 2018, Shepard Tone makes unashamedly fun, interactive, award-winning work about cultural phenomena. They tell fascinating stories you haven't heard before, and the audience are integral collaborators in the storytelling. It's formally experimental theatre that you don't need a degree for, and your mate from the pub can still enjoy.

About the Show: On paper, Alan Smithee is one of Hollywood's most prolific (and most terrible) directors. In reality, Alan Smithee doesn't exist. A Hollywood conspiracy concealed for decades, but what is his side of the story? Now presenting: the feel-good character comedy and entirely made-up life story of the worst director you've never heard of.





SPEAKBEAT COLLECTIVE presents UP(BEAT) by Sarah Huckin

SPEAKBEAT COLLECTIVE is a female-led theatre company telling stories with soundtracks. Founded in 2021 by Annice Boparai, Ella Zgorska and Sarah Huckin, they create socially impactful theatre that is bold in story and experimental in form, collaborating with; DJs, sound designers, performers and live music artists.

About the Show: ‘A' is a DJ navigating life in the city whilst pursuing her dreams. After losing herself in substances, people and shame, she's at rock bottom. Featuring live DJing, ‘A' uses music to rediscover herself and the moments that shaped her. UP(BEAT) is a fearless, vibrant play depicting a woman's heartfelt journey to recovery.

NOVEMBER THEATRE presents Sail the House Home by Isabella Waldron

November Theatre is an award-winning performance collective which uses community workshops as a starting point, delivering joy-centred, socially engaged projects built for both stages and community spaces.

About the Show: When Cici goes to stay with her grandfather, Leonard, his house starts sinking into the ocean. Built from real conversations about climate with young people, Sail the House Home is November Theatre's joyful new show for audiences aged 10+. Join Leonard and Cici on an adventure through talking pine trees and glacier funerals to imagine a hopeful new future at the end of the world.

VISUAL SAUCE presents Positive by Temi Majekodunmi

Visual Sauce is a multi-award-winning production company committed to telling untold stories that drive social change. With critically acclaimed productions staged at venues like Pleasance London, Theatre Peckham and Summerhall, we push creative boundaries that engage audiences through innovative, impactful work across the stage and screen. We are dedicated to building deeper connections with audiences and communities. As a result, we are running an engagement programme alongside Positive to create pathways into the creative industries for emerging Black LGBTQ+ artists.

About the Show: Positive follows the story of two gay best friends. Malachi, newly single, is eager to explore his sexuality on his own terms, and Ade, who secretly harbours a deep love for his Best Friend while hiding his HIV-positive status. As their lives intersect, they confront what it truly means to live authentically.

Ebenezer Bamgboye, Programming Associate and creator of the FORGE scheme, says: “This festival comes at a time of sharp decline in spaces and opportunities for talented artists of younger generations to get an exciting new idea up on its feet and in front of an audience for the first time. This festival aims to give them the platform they deserve. Fun, generational, moving and entertaining-these are the perfect set of shows to see a new frontier in theatrical storytelling and witness the next generation in action.”

Chris Smyrnios, Artistic Director, says: “It's a great privilege to have been able to play a small part in supporting these talented companies in developing their wonderful shows. I wholeheartedly encourage people to buy a ticket to the Forge Festival. You will not only have a great night out, but you will also have the warm glow of supporting some epically courageous emerging artists and theatre companies."

