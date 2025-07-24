Bill Bailey Performs THOUGHTIFIER at Bradford Live in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Direct from London's prestigious West End, Bill Bailey will bring his hit show Thoughtifier to BRADFORD LIVE on Saturday 30 August. The countdown is on for Bradford Live's grand opening! Bill's gig marks the very first performance of the opening weekend of the newly refurbished live entertainment venue.

At a point in our evolution when it seems as if we're sleepwalking into a world where humans might be redundant, and much of what we do can be done better and more efficiently by machines, what better time to celebrate our own flawed humanity.

And who better a guide to lead us than Bill… To take us on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought and how it might help us survive in this brave new world. A magical, musical mystery tour of the human mind, along with some other pressing matters about whales, biophilia, unrequited love and other thoughts. Amplified With Music.