QUEER CHAOS Comes To The Phoenix Arts Club This January

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Coming to the Phoenix Arts Club this January, New York-based pop/rock artist Áyal will bring their acclaimed solo show, QUEER CHAOS, to London for its UK premiere.

QUEER CHAOS is a drag cabaret performance tracing the making of a queer artist through musical theatre, family memory, and sonic evolution. Inspired by watching iconic stage performances with Áyal's grandparents, the show moves through classic theatrical influence into original work and a deep love of rock music.

Through live vocals, drag, storytelling, and theatrical chaos, Queer Chaos explores how queerness, performance, and identity are inherited, learned, and ultimately reclaimed. It is both homage and rupture - honouring musical theatre as a formative force while breaking it open to make space for queerer, louder, messier truths.

The performance is on 20 January 2026, from 6:00pm - 7:00pm, at The Phoenix Arts Club, 1 Phoenix St, London WC2H 8BU. Tickets are from £20.