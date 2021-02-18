BKLYN - THE MUSICAL, Starring Marisha Wallace, Emma Kingston & More, Will Stream This Spring

Lambert Jackson Productions today announced the filmed release of Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson's BKLYN - The Musical. The production, filmed at the Ugly Duck space, will be available 22 March - 4 April via www.stream.theatre/season/51.

Dean Johnson directs Sejal Keshwala (Faith), Emma Kingston (Brooklyn), Newtion Matthews (Street Singer), Jamie Muscato (Taylor) and Marisha Wallace (Paradice), with musical direction from Leo Munby and video editing by Sam Diaz.

BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson today said, "It has been incredibly exciting, and of course extremely challenging, to create theatre and explore new ways to share our work over the last year, and we are incredibly proud of what we have produced. We cannot wait for audiences to see our latest offering, our most ambitious to date, it really is spectacular. We'd like to thank the licensing team, cast, creatives and crew for all their work and bravery in making this production happen. BKLYN is a show for all the dreamers out there, and we felt it was the perfect time to give people that story."

Sejal Keshwala plays Faith. Her theatre credits include Bend It Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), Anita and Me (Birmingham Repertory Theatre), Trident Moon (Finborough Theatre), Bernstein's Mass (Southbank Centre) and Company (Phoenix Arts Club). Her television credits include Britain's Got Talent, Michael McIntyre's Very Christmassy Christmas Show, Let's Do Lunch with Gino and Mel and Search for a Musical Theatre Performer.

Emma Kingston plays Brooklyn. Her theatre credits include The Last Five Years (Minack Theatre), Zorro (Hope Mill Theatre), Evita (international tour), Fiddler On The Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre), Ann Duck (The National Theatre), Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic), 21 Chump St (Tristan Bates Theatre), In The Heights (Kings Cross Theatre), Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre), Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease (UK tour). Her film credits include Been So Long, and for television her credits include Magic At The Musicals and Sound of Musicals with Neil Brand.

Newtion Matthews plays Street Singer. He competed as a finalist on both The X Factor as well as The Voice and was signed to Warner Music, touring throughout the UK and Europe. His theatre credits include One Love: The Bob Marley Musical (Birmingham Repertory Theatre), The Frontline (Shakespeare's Globe), The Harder They Come (US tour) and The Life (International tour). His television credits include Dance For Comic Relief, and for film credits his include Gulliver's Travels.

Jamie Muscato plays Taylor. His theatre credits include West Side Story (Leicester Curve), Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/The Other Palace), Big Fish (The Other Palace), Lazarus (Kings Cross Theatre), Bend It Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Welsh National Opera), Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), The Light Princess (National Theatre), Rock Of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre), Love Story (Chichester Festival Theatre/Duchess Theatre), Les Misrables (International tour), Spring Awakening (Lyric Hammersmith), Lift (Trafalgar Studios). His film credits include The Colour of Spring, The Nun, Les Misrables, The Euphoria of Drowning Feature, Wild Oats. His television credits include Cilla and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Marisha Wallace plays Paradice. Her theatre credits include The Book of Mormon (US tour), Aladdin (New Amsterdam Theatre), Something Rotten! (St. James Theatre), Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), Waitress (Adelphi Theatre) and Hairspray (London Coliseum) and for film, her credits include Aladdin and The View. Wallace's debut album Tomorrow was released in 2020.

Dean Johnson directs. His previous theatre credits include First Date (Lambert Jackson Productions), Godspell (St Paul's Covent Garden/Cadogan Hall), Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), Paperboy (Lyric Theatre Belfast), Spring Awakening, In The Heights (Stockwell Playhouse), Into The Woods and Rent (Belvoir Studio Theatre).

Leo Munby is Musical Director. His previous credits as musical director include: The Last Five Years (Southwark Playhouse/Minack Theatre), Gypsy (Royal Exchange, Manchester), Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse), Becoming Angela (National Theatre). His composer credits include: STOP (Edinburgh Fringe Festival). As a composer and musical director his credits include Annabel Mutale Reed (The Barn Theatre). His musical supervisor credits include An Evening With Jason Robert Brown and Guests (Theatre Royal Haymarket), his musical assistant credits include Company (Gielgud Theatre).

Andrew Exeter is Production Designer. Andrew is a Production Set + Lighting Designer based in London. He is an Associate Artist with The British Theatre Academy and was a 2020 Stage Debut Award nominee for his Lighting Design on High Fidelity at the Turbine Theatre. His design credits include We Need A Little Christmas (Ginger Quiff Media); Falling Star (Stream.Theatre/ Union Theatre, Set and Lighting), Hair in Concert directed by Arlene Phillips (Turbine Theatre, Video/Lighting); The Last 5 Years (Minack Theatre, Set/Lighting); High Fidelity (The Turbine Theatre, Lighting); Godspell in Concert (Cadogan Hall, Lighting); Once on this Island and Disney's My Son Pinnoccio Jr UK Premier (Southwark Playhouse, Lighting); GUY: A New Musical (UK Tour, Set/Lighting); Dogfight (Southwark Playhouse, Set/Lighting); Perception (The Place and Stockholm Fringe, Lighting); Adam Speaks Launch (National Trust, Lighting); Cinderella (Cheltenham Everyman, Lighting). His West End credits include: Assistant Lighting Designer to Ben Cracknell: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Goldilocks and the Three Bears & PantoLand at the London Palladium (Qdos, London Palladium). Assistant Lighting Designer: to Ben Cracknell: Rock of Ages (DLAP, 2018 ? 2019 UK Tour); Snow White, Goldilocks and the Three Bears & PantoLand (Qdos, London Palladium); Priscilla Queen of the Desert (UK Tour 2019/20) and Snow White (Qdos, Birmingham Hippodrome).

Munby will be joined by Richie Garrison on Saxophone and Georgina Lloyd-Owen on Cello.