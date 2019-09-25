BBC Will Debut Documentary 'The Arts Hour: Sir Antonio Pappano'

Sir Antonio Pappano is one of the most charismatic and acclaimed conductors in the world. The son of Italian immigrants to the UK, he's performed at major opera houses and concert venues from Amsterdam and Berlin to New York and Tokyo.

Antonio is passionate about making music easily available for everyone and as he approaches his 60th birthday, in this special edition of The Arts Hour, he talks about his life and career and how he especially wants to make classical music accessible for the younger generation.

He'll be joined by members of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, who he's touring with, to discuss their diverse experiences and how classical music can speak to a young global audience today.

Presented by Jon Tolansky. Produced by Andrea Kidd for the BBC World Service.

Programme page for The Arts Hour here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p016tmg0





