Autumn/Winter Season 2019 At Live At Zédel Announced

Live At Zédel, Soho's unique live entertainment concept at Crazy Coqs and Brasserie Zédel, announces their new 2019 autumn/winter season produced in partnership with Fane Productions.

James Albrecht says: "It is three years since Fane Productions began programming London's art deco gem for live music and cabaret. This autumn/winter season builds on our passion for platforming celebrated global artists as well as the most exciting emerging talent. Reflecting on our journey, I am proud to say Crazy Coqs is becoming synonymous with truly memorable nights out, a distinctive venue that artists and audiences in increasing numbers seek out for intimate live experiences. This season we bring you many Crazy Coqs favourites, an international programme for the London Jazz Festival, a packed festive line-up and at least 2 UK household names making their cabaret and Crazy Coqs debuts."

Featuring over 200 shows, highlights of the 2019 autumn/winter season include an exclusive chance to watch award-winning comedian Rob Brydon in an intimate evening of songs from Sondheim to Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Paul Simon to Tom Waits, the Crazy Coqs debut of My Last Supper: One meal a lifetime in the making with Jay Rayner, where the award-winning restaurant critic and MasterChef judge, Jay Rayner, delves into people's fascinations with last meals, American TV star and Broadway veteran Jason Kravitz returns by popular demand with his acclaimed and completely improvised solo evening of music and comedy, with star guests from the world of improv every night, Jason Gardiner (Dancing on Ice) debuts his candidly funny and touchingly poignant one-man show where he recounts his loves and losses, fame and pain in a unique cabaret and musical performance, and celebrated stage, film and television actress, bestselling author, recording artist, Emmy-nominated producer and humanitarian, Lorna Luft, shares favourites from the Great American Songbook.

In November, the EFG Jazz Festival returns with a distinctly international flavour including acclaimed Spanish jazz singer, Susana Sheiman, and multi-award-winning Norwegian jazz singer Silje Nergaad collaborating with world class pianist Espen Berg in a concert of her best-of songs. Other highlights including Barb Jungr reinventing Jacques Brel and Bob Dylan, Glaswegian chanteuse Christine Bovill and forward thinking jazz trio Vula Viel. Partikel reinvent the saxophone trio format, which includes premiering parts of their new eclectic album.

Cabaret highlights include Rachel Tucker (currently starring in 4-time award winning Olivier show Come From Away) with Rachel Tucker: Old, New, Borrowed & Blue, Olivier nominated performer, Bernadette Robinson, who returns after a sold-out run in August, Sven Ratzke presenting his take on David Bowie, actor and drag artist, Peter Groom, with Dietrich: Live in London, an Edinburgh favourite and intoxicating one-(wo)man show. French chanteuse and classic femme fatale, Caroline Nin, invites us into her favourite venue on the Champs-Elysées: The Paris Lido! Dazzling and sassy Broadway legend, Anita Gillette, returns in her brand-new show about her six decades in show business. Olivier Award nominated vocalist, Alison Jiear, brings two shows: a love letter to Ella Fitzgerald and Ali's Swinging Christmas, and Issy Van Randwyck performs Dazzling Divas, a spellbinding journey exploring the music and lives of seven of the Twentieth Century's ground-breaking and original women. Returning audience favourites also include cabaret veterans Kit & McConnel, with an evening of wit, musical silliness and general absurdity.

Music and jazz highlights include Mario Bakuna and Edmundo Carneiro who play the rhythmic roots of Brazilian music, Deelee Dubé, who embodies a stellar African musical lineage, the eclectic tastes of a London upbringing and a deep love and respect for the jazz tradition. Exploring the depths of the human voice, SLIXS turn a cappella on its head whilst Bamboozle seamlessly combine the vibe of the swinging 1950's with the sounds of today. In a long-awaited return to Crazy Coqs, Benoit Viellefon with his signature French tinted vocals presents his Trio's debut album Out With The Wrong Women.

Christmas sees annual Christmas sell-out Gary Williams returning with A Swinging Christmas plus performances by BRIT Award winning Blake, West End Wicked star Alice Fearn and one-man powerhouse Ian Shaw. Miss Hope Springs, who recently won Broadway World Best Cabaret Award in Edinburgh returns with Christmas Agogo! Over New Year, weekly resident sell-out Black Cat Cabaret host a New Year's Eve special with singers, comics, burlesque artists, magicians and the best of London's cabaret scene.

For full, up-to-date listings and info on all the shows and events please visit www.liveatzedel.com





