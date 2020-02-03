ArtsEd Are On The Hunt For Acting Talent In Manchester

ArtsEd, the UK's leading drama school is on the hunt for exciting new acting talent in the Midlands and will be taking their BA Acting auditions to Manchester this February.

As well as having the opportunity to audition, prospective students will get an insight into life on the BA Acting course, direct from world-class tutors and alumni who will be present at the Manchester audition event - all without the cost of travelling to London.

These travel costs alone can be a major barrier for young people who have great talent but limited financial means. So, ArtsEd is encouraging young people who are unable to travel to London, to find out about their world-class vocational training at the audition day which takes place at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester on Saturday 8th February.

The Manchester audition day is also part of a long-term commitment to improve opportunities for talented young people from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the performing arts.

Kyle Rowe, ArtsEd's BA Acting Alumnus 2017, who has appeared in Peaky Blinders, Coronation Street and EastEnders says:

"ArtEd honestly changed my life. I had the most incredible three years there, and it really gave me that 'can-do' attitude. My training allowed me to realise anything is possible; I can and absolutely will do it. ArtsEd taught me that people from where I'm from can be something, people that sound like me can have a voice, and I will be forever grateful for my time there; for everything I learnt, the people I met, and what ArtsEd has helped me achieve."

Julie Spencer, Director for the School of Acting says:

"Taking our audition day to Manchester helps to increase participation across the sector and is a vital part of ArtsEd's commitment in offering outstanding training to everyone.

"We want to encourage students with exceptional potential in and around Manchester to join us at ArtsEd. The distance means not everyone can always make it to a London audition, so we want to bring the audition to you. If you want to be part of the ArtsEd family and train with us then we want to see YOU at the Royal Exchange for our Manchester audition."

The Manchester audition will take place on Saturday 8th February 2020 - students must be 18 years old by the time the course starts, and can register now to attend here: artsed.co.uk

The audition session will include a warm-up workshop led by ArtsEd Acting tutors. Candidates will be expected to prepare two monologues. They can find all the information they need at https://artsed.co.uk/courses/auditions/

Audition Date:

Saturday 8th February 2020 - Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester

For all other audition information visit: www.artsed.co.uk/auditions





