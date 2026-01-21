Photos: Meet the Cast of STRICTLY COME DANCING Live UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, kicking off in Birmingham on Friday, all new photos have been released of the celebs and pros. Check out the photos below!

With sensational live music from the iconic Strictly Tour band and singers, the couples will perform: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey & Karen - Cha Cha and Salsa, George Clarke & Alexis - Viennese Waltz and Charleston, Lewis Cope & Katya - Charleston and Couple’s Choice, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink & Lauren – Quickstep and Cha Cha, Ellie Goldstein & Vito - Salsa and Couple’s Choice, Vicky Pattison & Kai - Couple’s Choice and Tango and La Voix & Aljâz - Paso Doble and Salsa. Special Guests Layton Williams & Nikita will perform the Argentine Tango and Showdance.

Will the couples earn a perfect score from the legendary judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood? Come along to find out! The 2026 Live Tour – hosted by It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara - opens at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 23 January for the first of 30 scintillating shows around the UK. Tickets are on sale now from StrictlyComeDancingLive.com.

Completing the amazing line up are professional dancers Julian Caillon, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Nancy Xu, who will hit the road as part of the iconic arena tour.

Following the opening night in Birmingham, the glitz, the glamour and the sequins - together with the all-important celebrity contestants and their professional dancer partners - will travel to some of the UK’s biggest entertainment venues leaving a trail of glitter in their wake: Utilita Arena Newcastle, First Direct Bank Arena Leeds, AO Arena Manchester, Utilita Arena Sheffield, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, OVO Hydro Glasgow, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, and finally The O2 in London, culminating on 15 February.

The Strictly Live Tour celebrates all the joy of the smash-hit BBC series, showcasing the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is synonymous with – providing audiences of all ages up and down the country the opportunity to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage.

Not only are the arena audiences treated to the spectacular roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will of course provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance - we couldn’t stop them if we tried - but the ultimate power lies with the audience. A text for their favourite couple is all it takes; their votes will decide who wins!

Each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.