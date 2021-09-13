Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All Immigrant Variety Show To Tour London Arts And Community Spaces

pixeltracker

Learn more about the show here!

Sep. 13, 2021  

All Immigrant Variety Show To Tour London Arts And Community Spaces

ice&fire - renowned for their use of performance to explore human rights issues and Matthew Schmolle Productions have joined forces with a cast of immigrant performers to make a new show called We Like to Move it Move it.

While Brexit is now 'done' it seems we are still not done with the age-old immigration 'question.' This all-immigrant variety show, serving up jokes, songs and plenty to chew over asks: 'What is behind our collective acceptance of immigration control? What does it say about us and what do those who have come to the UK from somewhere else want to say about it?' There's something for everyone! (But should there be?)

Created by Olivier award winner Donnacadh O'Briain and playwright Amy Ng. The company of actors are: Jahmila Heath, Tomoko Komura, Gaël Le Cornec and Sergio Maggiolo. We Like to Move it Move it was created in collaboration with Dr Sarah Fine and the Philosophy Department at King's College London.


Christine Bacon from ice&fire said: 'As a company, ice&fire have for some time been concerned with the here and now of human rights stories and what can be done to make current systems more fair. With this project, we are trying to take a big step back and interrogate how and why immigration controls are seen as such a common sense and 'natural' feature of our world. But with clowns, so it will make you smile.'

Matthew Schmolle said: 'We are passionate about getting this show out beyond the traditional theatre-world-echo-chamber, getting it in front of the broadest audience possible and seeing what all those people have to say about these over-looked issues which under pin so much of modern discourse around immigration'.

Do you want to see a performance? All shows have tiered pricing to suit every budget. Book here www.iceandfire.co.uk/project/wltmimi

Set and Costume Designer - Elizabeth Rose

Sound Designer - Tingying Dong

Stage Manager - Kayleigh Atkinson

Assistant Director - Poppy Sutch


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos & Video: See THE LION KING North American Tour's First Day Back After the Shutdown
  • Playhouse Square Introduces Vaccination Or Negative Testing Requirement For Audiences
  • Severance Hall Announces Covid-19 Health & Safety Updates For 2021-22 Season
  • Main Street Wooster to Present Verb Ballets In PETER AND THE WOLF