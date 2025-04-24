Alix Perez Brings 1985 To London's Roundhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sold-out show at The Roundhouse in January 2024, Alix Perez's renowned bass music imprint ‘1985 Music' is returning to the capital for the labels biggest show yet - this time marking Perez's only UK appearance of the year.

Founded in 2016, 1985 Music has grown into a global tastemaker within the underground music scene, renowned for its forward-thinking approach. Led by Alix Perez, the label consistently champions innovation, blending deep musicality with an experimental edge. Through its releases and international showcases, 1985 Music has made a significant impact on modern Bass Music.

With takeovers spanning all corners of the globe, every 1985 Music showcase is a carefully curated journey through the deeper, darker end of the spectrum. This November, expect a heavyweight lineup soon to be announced featuring core members of the 1985 family alongside special guests and debut performances, presenting the full spectrum of the label's sound.

1985 Music has developed into one of the leading outlets for bass music since its conception. The label's roster has grown greatly thanks to its compilation series which is used as a testing ground for new artists, but still remains true to Perez's original vision.

It feels only fitting that their next chapter unfolds with a return to London's legendary Roundhouse, a venue steeped in history and built for unforgettable moments on Saturday November 22nd 2025. This is set to be a celebration of everything bass music, from 140 and UKG to Drum & Bass and Jungle and everything in-between. Full line up coming soon!

