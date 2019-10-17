Adam Lazarus's DAUGHTER To Premiere At Battersea Arts Centre In London

Daughter is a darkly satirical piece facing toxic masculinity head on, distilled into the figure of a very funny, engaging and troubled man. Provoking passionate discussions from Toronto to Sydney and Somerset (Latitude Festival), Daughter became one of the most talked about shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 and will now have its London premiere at Battersea Arts Centre on Tue 3 - Sat 28 March 2020. Raising questions of culpability and complicity, Daughter examines the subtle and not-so-subtle ways misogyny is condoned and encouraged in society. The show aims to open-up a dialogue and the performance time includes a nightly post-show talk with the show's producer, The Theatre Centre's Artistic Director Aislinn Rose and other guests.

Adam Lazarus plays The Father, an affable everyman; a figure for our amusement, dismay and judgement. The birth of his daughter is a turning point in his life's journey thus far, and as he looks back at his past and recent behaviour, troubled, violent and shameful secrets start to burst through. It is from his powerful account of violence and searing remorse that we come to recognize the ingrained misogyny we see everywhere - within society, within our communities, and perhaps, for some of us, within ourselves.

Daughter has earned rave reviews for its candour, its daring, and its powerhouse solo performance. A riveting and thoroughly engaging performer, Adam Lazarus offers us a public display as an intimate and desperate confession and invokes the need for more of us to speak up. Written and performed by actor, director and Canada's 'bouffon-king' Adam Lazarus, Daughter is co-created with Melissa D'Agostino, Jiv Parasram and Ann-Marie Kerr who also directs the show. The show is produced by The Theatre Centre (Toronto, Canada) in association with Glynis Henderson Productions. Daughter is part of BAC's Going Global season which brings together the best of international performance and UK artists telling global stories.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You