Actors Touring Company And Northern Stage Present DEAR TOMORROW - HOPE FROM HOME

Following the success of last Autumn's Dear Tomorrow, part of The Signal Fires project which celebrated the vibrancy of touring theatre across the UK, Actors Touring Company (ATC) has joined forces with Northern Stage for Dear Tomorrow - Hope From Home.

Running with one letter a day from February 22nd to 27th, the project comprises six letters of hope and optimism in these uncertain times, commissioned from six writers and performed digitally by six actors. The project extends the original concept of Dear Tomorrow, which was inspired by the American writer James Baldwin's powerful and emotive 1963 Letter To My Nephew and comprised three letters from three writers from around the globe sent to participants to perform for their own audiences, either at home or remotely.

In Dear Tomorrow - Hope From Home each letter will be performed to camera by actors from across the UK and will be available to stream for free. Ameera Conrad's letter will be performed by Ameet Chana (BBC/Eastenders), Eve Leigh's letter will be performed by Ann Akin (BBC/I May Destroy You), Satinder Chohan's letter will be performed by Melissa Johns (BBC/LIFE), Nemo Martin's letter will be performed by Kenya Sterling (Ovalhouse/I Am), Hannah Khalil's letter will be performed by Diaana Babincova (Netflix/Jingle Jangle) and Chiméne Suleyman's letter will be performed by Vera Chok (Headlong/Almeida/Channel 4/Chimerica).

ATC Artistic Director Matthew Xia said, "Dear Tomorrow was ATC's 'letter writing' contribution to last Autumn's Signal Fires project, we wanted to find a way to deliver uplifting theatrical experiences to people in their homes across the UK. We were blown away by the response to the project, and are now delighted to join forces with Northern Stage to extend and develop the idea. Dear Tomorrow - Hope From Home aims to deliver a variety of comforting, galvanising online experiences, at a time when hope is very much needed."