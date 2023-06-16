ANCIENT FUTURES Will Tour Festivals and Outdoor Spaces

Starting with the arrival of flamboyant Afrinauts, this collaboration between diverse-led contemporary circus company Upswing and Leeds-based theatre makers Unlimited is a joyful celebration of what future might be. Working with Grime artist Afrikan Boy and Quantum Poet Oneness Sankara, Ancient Futures incorporates Sound System culture – a cornerstone of Jamaican music – and West African folklore. Drawing inspiration from past and present experiences of people of African descent, it imagines the new rituals we need to live in a more positive society that enables Black and Global Majority people to reclaim space. With a cast of five Afrinauts performing circus, acrobatics and hip hop, and an MC/Griot leading their ritual, this Afrofuturistic show combines sci-fi, fantasy and history.

Ancient Futures is built on a 'super fiction' created by writer Oneness Sankara that imagines the return of fantastical visitors from a society rooted in West African culture that have emerged in our dimension. These Afrinauts arrive in a public space and explore what it might be to live amongst us. They set up for their daily ritual: a dance party, service, celebration that fuses West African Mythology with a pop sensibility; opening a pathway to an alternate place and a vision of a more powerful, joyful and equitable future for all.

Alongside the performances, the performers invite young audiences to join them for training sessions in physical skills, rhythms and beats (selected venues).

Ancient Futures is part of the Without Walls 2023 programme, and touring to Newbury Corn Exchange, Brighton Festival and Greenwich+Docklands International Festival with further dates to be announced.

Upswing Artistic Director Vicki Dela Amedume said “Ancient Futures is an opportunity to boldly, loudly and joyfully celebrate black and brown bodies taking over public space. We are excited to bring this new experience to audiences across the UK this summer and allow our Afrinauts to entice people to join their mission and their movement."

Unlimited Core Artist J Spooner added, “Ancient Futures will be the final show I make with Unlimited and it’s been a dream collaboration with Vicki and all the artists involved. We’re inviting audiences to travel with us to a version of reality full of hope and reckless optimism - a brighter, better, bolder future in which no-one is diminished and everyone is included."

Upswing, a diverse led contemporary circus company founded by Vicki Dela Amedume in 2006, are committed to exploring relevant and thought-provoking themes across all their work. Their recent shows include outdoor show Catch Me which was also presented digitally, and the award-winning films Common Ground (The Mockumentary) and Circus Flavours on Screen as well as family shows The Ramshackle House and Bedtime Stories. Through its creations, Upswing aims to inspire curiosity, share urgent ideas, especially those relevant to Black and Global Majority communities, and tell new stories in extraordinary ways. Upswing strives to break new ground in performance seeking authenticity in the representation of Black experiences and innovating in circus/physical theatre.

Unlimited Theatre is an award-winning company of UK artists and producers making and telling inspirational stories for live performance in public spaces – theatres, festivals, galleries, museums, the streets of your city, on the internet and for broadcast. Their projects are born from the passions and obsessions of their six Core Artists who share a vision to tell stories that inspire audiences to change the world (for the better). Their work includes Future Bodies, The Ethics of Progress, The Astro Science Challenge, Am I Dead Yet? and Money the Game Show.

Performance Dates

24 May Newbury Corn Exchange

Market Pl, Newbury RG14 5BD

FREE | 6.30pm

Cornexchangenew.com | 01635 522733

27 – 28 May Brighton Festival

Jubilee Square

FREE | Sat 3pm & 6.30pm, Sun 5.30pm

Brightonfestival.org

30 June Hat Fair, Winchester

Busket Yard, Busket Lane, SO23 0EJ

£7.50 - £3 | 5pm & 7.30pm

www.hatfair.co.uk

1 – 2 July Coventry (TBA)

28 – 29 July Bradford (TBA)

3 – 4 Aug Stockton (TBA)

27 – 28 Aug Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

The Moorings, Thamesmead Titmuss Ave, London SE28 8BH

FREE | 2pm & 6pm

Festival.org/gdif-2023

2 – 3 Sept Leeds (TBA)