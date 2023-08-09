#50 DAYS Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome in September

#50 DAYS Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome in September

Leading musical theatre company for young people, British Youth Musical Theatre is returning to Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio from Friday 1 September – Sunday 3 September to present new musical, #50 Days.

Performed by a company of 14–21 year-olds from across the UK, with a number from Birmingham, #50 Days retells the story of the 50-day period that led up to the outbreak of the British Civil Wars. With parallels to Brexit, questions about the monarchy and a new grime soundtrack, the contemporary musical brings history back to the current day by presenting a divided country through the eyes of underrepresented people of today.

Thabo Stuck, writer of #50 Days said: “Often we need to go back in time to understand the present - so much of our current political discourse is rooted in the seventeenth century.”

“We hope #50Days will welcome new audiences and reinvigorate existing musical theatre lovers. Grime is the soundtrack of modern day Britain, so why shouldn’t it be present in our musical theatre spaces?”

#50Days is at Birmingham Hippodrome from Friday 1 September – Sunday 3 September. Tickets can be booked online at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling the box office on 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.




