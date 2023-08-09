50 DAYS Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome in September

Performances run from Friday 1 September – Sunday 3 September.
POPULAR
Leading musical theatre company for young people, British Youth Musical Theatre is returning to Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio from Friday 1 September – Sunday 3 September to present new musical, #50 Days.
Performed by a company of 14–21 year-olds from across the UK, with a number from Birmingham, #50 Days retells the story of the 50-day period that led up to the outbreak of the British Civil Wars. With parallels to Brexit, questions about the monarchy and a new grime soundtrack, the contemporary musical brings history back to the current day by presenting a divided country through the eyes of underrepresented people of today.
Thabo Stuck, writer of #50 Days said: “Often we need to go back in time to understand the present - so much of our current political discourse is rooted in the seventeenth century.”
“We hope #50Days will welcome new audiences and reinvigorate existing musical theatre lovers. Grime is the soundtrack of modern day Britain, so why shouldn’t it be present in our musical theatre spaces?”
#50Days is at Birmingham Hippodrome from Friday 1 September – Sunday 3 September. Tickets can be booked online at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling the box office on 0844 338 5000*
*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.
Videos
|Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
|Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
|Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
|A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
|Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
|TRAIN LORD
theSpaceUK @ Niddry Street (8/04-8/12)PHOTOS
|Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
|The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
|Brown Boys Swim
The North Wall Arts Centre (9/21-9/23)
|I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You