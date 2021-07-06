360 ALLSTARS Will Be Performed at LONDON WONDERGROUND EARLS COURT This Month

360 ALLSTARS, the global sensation and magnificent, colourful and revolutionary production opens the big top at LONDON WONDERGROUND EARLS COURT from 17 July - 15 August 2021.

360 ALLSTARS is a phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, connecting the street with the elite in 360 degrees!

360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. An adrenaline fuelled performance that will leave audiences dizzy with excitement. Replacing acrobats, jugglers and unicyclists, with break-dancers, a basketball freestyler and a BMX rider, 360 ALLSTARS is an electrifying and exhilarating reinvention of circus.

Boasting a stellar international cast of elite athletes and artists including: the two-time world champion BMX Flatlander Peter Sore, two champion break-dancers Bboy Chris and Bboy Daz, internationally acclaimed basketball freestyler Trickstar, and the world renowned cyr wheel artist Josh Curtis.

Add to this a stunning LIVE soundtrack delivered by Ball-Zee, the world champion and three-time UK champion beatboxer, alongside the award-winning master percussionist, Mikey Sorbello. Add incredible video projections and 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding.

With jaw-dropping artistry guaranteed to blow audiences away, 360 ALLSTARS brings top family entertainment to the big top this summer.

A world-wide success with sell out seasons on Broadway, in Edinburgh and the Sydney Opera House; at last 360 ALLSTARS has its London premier in the BIG TOP at LONDON WONDERGROUND EARLS COURT.

Tickets: londonwonderground.co.uk