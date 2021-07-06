Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

360 ALLSTARS Will Be Performed at LONDON WONDERGROUND EARLS COURT This Month

The production makes its London premiere from 17 July – 15 August 2021.

Jul. 6, 2021  

360 ALLSTARS, the global sensation and magnificent, colourful and revolutionary production opens the big top at LONDON WONDERGROUND EARLS COURT from 17 July - 15 August 2021.

360 ALLSTARS is a phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, connecting the street with the elite in 360 degrees!

360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. An adrenaline fuelled performance that will leave audiences dizzy with excitement. Replacing acrobats, jugglers and unicyclists, with break-dancers, a basketball freestyler and a BMX rider, 360 ALLSTARS is an electrifying and exhilarating reinvention of circus.

Boasting a stellar international cast of elite athletes and artists including: the two-time world champion BMX Flatlander Peter Sore, two champion break-dancers Bboy Chris and Bboy Daz, internationally acclaimed basketball freestyler Trickstar, and the world renowned cyr wheel artist Josh Curtis.

Add to this a stunning LIVE soundtrack delivered by Ball-Zee, the world champion and three-time UK champion beatboxer, alongside the award-winning master percussionist, Mikey Sorbello. Add incredible video projections and 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding.

With jaw-dropping artistry guaranteed to blow audiences away, 360 ALLSTARS brings top family entertainment to the big top this summer.

A world-wide success with sell out seasons on Broadway, in Edinburgh and the Sydney Opera House; at last 360 ALLSTARS has its London premier in the BIG TOP at LONDON WONDERGROUND EARLS COURT.

Tickets: londonwonderground.co.uk


