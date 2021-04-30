21SOHO Is Back With A Roster Of Live Shows For 2021

21Soho has announced their brand new roster of live shows for 2021. Their first show live show is on Monday 17th May and is in partnersip with the social movement ReclaimTheseStreets and charity Rosa UK to raise awareness and funds for women and girls such as Sarah Everard, Shukri Abdi, Blessing Olusegun, Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman & many more around the UK.

The mixed bill includes the likes of Aisling Bea, Suzi Ruffell, Sophie Duker, Fern Brady, Olga Koch, Janine Harouni, Joanne McNally, Bella Hull, Jen Ives, Alice Brine. All of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Rosa - The UK Fund for Women & Girls.

As well as this, the roster of live events for 2021 promises a wide and diverse programme of comedy shows every night, including Ed Gamble & Acquaintances; Berk's Nest's The Thursday Show; tour warm ups from the likes of Lou Sanders & Phil Wang; a live version of popular podcast Gigless as well as their in-house mixed bill weekend shows 21Soho Presents... with line ups including Jayde Adams, Felicity Ward, Dane Baptiste, Ahir Shah and many more. Tickets for all shows are on sale now and available from www.tickettext.co.uk/event-venue/21SOHO.

21Soho is running a completely Covid-19 secure, risk assessed site, to ensure the safety of audience members, staff and performers alike including a restricted capacity; temperature checks on arrival; contactless tickets and payment; online drink ordering; drink-to-seat service; socially distanced seating plan; multiple microphones in use; and a separate green room area and toilets for the acts to use.See the website for more information www.21-soho.com.