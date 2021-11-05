Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Open Call For Script Submissions

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced a new open call for script submissions launching today.

Nicholai La Barrie, Associate Director at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said: "The Lyric is opening up the doors for writers through our new script submissions scheme. Theatre should be a place to see yourself reflected, challenged and entertained, and we want to hear from lots of different voices and engage with lots of different stories, particularly from writers that might have previously been overlooked or missed. We're excited to introduce this open call process for the Lyric and create new gateways and opportunities for writers. We want to connect with, develop and support new stories and voices, so if you have a story to tell, be it brave, bold, heartfelt, heartbreaking, we want to hear from you."

Submissions are open to writers from all stages in their career and who are currently living in the UK. The Lyric especially encourages writers who live and work in West London and from people who are currently underrepresented in the UK theatre industry including people from ethnically diverse backgrounds, who are d/Deaf or disabled, who are non-binary, LGBTQIA+, who have caring responsibilities.

The script submission window is now open and will close on Sunday 5 December, 2021 at 23.59pm. All scripts will be read by the Lyric's Artistic Team.

Scripts must be sent to literary@lyric.co.uk . Full submission guidelines can be found online at https://lyric.co.uk/our-home/about-us/lyric-script-submissions/ .