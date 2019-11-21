Epstein Entertainments Chooses The Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal For Official Panto Charity Partner

The Epstein Theatre, Liverpool has selected The Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal as its chosen charity for this year's festive pantomime - Cinderella, starring Emmerdale's Sammy Winward, Benidorm's Crissy Rock and Brookside's Sarah White.

This is the first panto by new company Epstein Entertainments Ltd. Special charity collection buckets will be present at each performance, with the public invited to give what they can. All donations will be gratefully received, with all monies supporting the four local charities championed by Cllr Anna Rothery, the Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Liverpool: The Anthony Walker Foundation, Amadudu Women's Refuge, Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation and Liverpool Somali Association. The theatre is also providing 100 free panto tickets for underprivileged children and families associated with these charities.

Cllr Anna Rothery, the Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Liverpool said: "I am delighted The Epstein Theatre has chosen to support The Lord Mayor's Charity Appeal this Christmas. The four charities I support work hard to help those facing prejudice and discrimination every day. The monies donated by Cinderella audiences will help improve the lives of so many Liverpool people and ensure they get the same fair treatment and opportunities that so many of us take for granted."

Josh Rowe, Asst Manager at The Epstein Theatre said: "Cinderella may be a fairytale but it's also a story of how easy it is for someone to find themselves in a situation where they aren't treated equally. Many people and communities today need help to ensure they're treated fairly. That's why the Lord Mayor's Charity was the perfect cause for our Christmas panto."

Cinderella tells the story of a girl reduced to a life of servitude by her villainous Ugly Sisters. Her life may be about to change when an invitation to a grand ball at the palace arrives - but not if her two wicked siblings have their way.

The panto also stars Lewis Devine as Buttons, Samantha Palin as the Fairy Godmother, Shameless' Warren Donnelly as Dandini and Andrew Geater as Prince Charming with an all-new magical 3D interactive scene.

Cinderella runs at the Epstein Theatre from Friday 6 December to Sunday 5 January 2020.





