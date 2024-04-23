Young People's Theatre Will Present UNWRITTEN: THE IMPROV SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time in its 58-year history, Young People’s Theatre (YPT) is stepping into the world of improv for young audiences with Unwritten: The Improv Show. This delightfully unscripted production is directed by YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes and features some of Canada’s finest improv artists: Comedian Tim Blair – a founding member of CBC’s award-winning comedy sketch show TallBoyz; multiple Canadian Comedy Award-winnerLisa Merchant; and Second City performer, writer and director Paloma Nuñez. This special limited engagement plays on the Ada Slaight Stage May 7 – 16, 2024 and is recommended for ages 11+.

Together, Blair, Merchant and Nuñez will demonstrate the art of play, the power of “yes”, and how to lose the fear of failure. Their thoughtful approach to the art form will often be inspired by prompts from the audience, resulting in a hilarious and spontaneous exchange of ideas.

“I grew up doing improv and continue to do improv shows to this day,” says Barnes. “My time at Second City and at Theatresports gave me the skills I needed to be an actor, director and writer. It taught me how to build a story, create a character, and be loud enough to be heard. It also taught me to be a better person by teaching me the skills of listening and collaborating.”

Barnes is thrilled to work with such an experienced trio of improv artists who will demonstrate to YPT’s audiences the improviser’s famous motto: YES AND. “This motto gives you the freedom to try something that has never been done before and to move forward with it, no matter what might happen,” explains Barnes. “That saying has gotten me to where I am today. Not everything you attempt may be perfect, but it’s always an adventure.”

Additional credits include Stage Manager: Andrew Dollar.