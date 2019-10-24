Young People's Theatre Presents Canadian Premiere Of THE ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO

Young People's Theatre (YPT) is thrilled to announce that this year's holiday musical is the Canadian premiere of The Adventures of Pinocchio! Multi-award-winning actor Sheila McCarthy returns to YPT after more than 35 years to direct this rollicking new musical, which follows the beloved marionette on his mischievous quest to become a real human being. The Adventures of Pinocchio will be presented on the Mainstage from November 11, 2019 to January 5, 2020.

"It is my absolute thrill to be directing this brand new musical with a dream team and cast at the wonderful Young People's Theatre," said Director Sheila McCarthy. "And, unlike PINOCCHIO, that's no lie!"

One of Canada's most celebrated performers (recipient of multiple Gemini, Genie, ACTRA and Dora Awards), McCarthy can currently be seen on the hit Netflix series Umbrella Academy and Anne with an E. She was last at YPT for her 1982 Dora Award-winning performance in Really Rosie.

The Adventures of Pinocchio is written by Canadians Brian Hill (book) and Neil Bartram (music and lyrics) and had its world premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2011. The production has been freshly adapted for its Canadian premiere by YPT.

Each production in YPT's 2019.20 Season explores one of the Seven Ancestral Teachings of the Anishinaabe (Wisdom, Love, Respect, Bravery, Honesty, Humility and Truth), with The Adventures of Pinocchio focused on Honesty.

"I love how the story brings Pinocchio to the realisation that honesty is a link between action and consequence - and a quality that binds people together," said Allen MacInnis, YPT Artistic Director. "Being human is caring about how we affect others."

The Adventures of Pinocchio features Malindi Ayienga, Noah Beemer, Joel Cumber, Susan Henley, Arinea Hermans, Sierra Holder, Connor Lucas (as Pinocchio), Jacob MacInnis, Kelsey Verzotti and Shawn Wright.

Director: Sheila McCarthy; Assistant Director: Karen Gilodo; Music Director: David Terriault; Musician/Percussion: Jamie Drake; Musician/Winds: Paul Carter; Choreographer: Julie Tomaino; Assistant Choreographer: Lyndsey Britten; Set & Costume Designer: Joanna Yu; Lighting Designer: Louise Guinand; Sound Designer: Adam Harendorf; Stage Manager: Kristin McCollum; Assistant Stage Manager: Emily Mewett; Apprentice Stage Manager: Katie Fitz-Gerald.

Tickets: $10-$54 (plus HST & service charges) | Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org





