Young People's Theatre Cancels BLUE PLANET Due to Ongoing Uncertainty in the Education Sector

Young People's Theatre (YPT) has made the difficult decision to postpone its upcoming production of Blue Planet to next season, due to restrictions on student field trips and future uncertainty in the education sector. In total, 25 performances of Blue Planet have been cancelled, representing more than 11,000 audience members comprised of students, teachers and families. Contracts have been terminated for all of the associated artists, including seven performers, eight creative team members and 20 crew, while also impacting front of house and box office staffing.

With this most recent development, the theatre's current revenue loss now stands at approximately $250,000. This is combined with the cancellation of several Jungle Book performances for schools, as announced in January. YPT has a long history and mandate of creating and curating theatre and programming that supports Ontario's school curriculum. Students ages 5 to 18 make up 70% of the theatre's audience.

Recommended for Gr. 4-8, Blue Planet is a whimsical tale of youth taking flight based on the celebrated children's book by Icelandic author Andri Snær Magnason. At this time, the final shows in YPT's 2019.20 season remain scheduled as planned, including Jack and the Magic Bean (JK-Gr. 3) and CARTOGRAPHY (Gr. 7-12).

Young People's Theatre (YPT) is North America's first - and Canada's largest - professional producer and presenter of theatre for young audiences. Over the past 54 years, YPT has staged many of the most important plays that form the canon of work for youth in our country. YPT continues to develop new work and create partnerships with theatre companies across the country and around the world. The enriched learning experiences of YPT's Education & Participation Department provide young people with opportunities to develop their whole being. Through Drama School programs in four locations throughout the city, workshops in community shelters and agencies, educational initiatives in Toronto classrooms, and training and apprenticeship opportunities, we place learning at the centre of everything we do. Visit youngpeoplestheatre.org to learn more.





