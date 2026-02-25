RENT: in Concert Coming to Dr. Phillips Center to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock musical RENT, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts presents RENT in Concert-- a powerful performance that spotlights the score that transformed musical theater. The show will take place on March 14 in the award-winning concert venue, Steinmetz Hall. Musical theater fans are sure to enjoy the experience as it reimagines the beloved show in a symphonic setting, performed entirely through song with a live 19-piece orchestra.

Featuring New York City’s acclaimed ensemble Contemporaneous, known for its bold, immersive approach to contemporary music making, this production brings together a dynamic group of rising stars and celebrated vocalist. Audiences will hear the full lineup of beloved songs, including “Rent,” “One Song Glory,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” “Out Tonight” and the timeless “Seasons of Love,” performed with the emotional intensity and musical richness that only a live orchestra can provide.

Since its debut in 1996, Jonathan Larson’s RENT revolutionized Broadway with its contemporary sound, diverse storytelling and unflinching exploration of community, love and life in the East Village. Three decades later, its music continues to inspire audiences worldwide, with themes that resonate as strongly today as ever.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering the music for the first time, RENT: in Concert offers the rare chance to experience the iconic score in a new way, highlighting the urgency, heart and humanity that made RENT a cultural phenomenon.

RENT in Concert comes to Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on March 14. Secure your tickets to experience the legendary score that helped define musical theater, performed in a stunning, state-of-the-art concert hall