VIDEO: Check Out Halloween Themed GHOSTS OF THE ROYAL ALEX, a New CHECK IN FROM AWAY and More
Celebrate Halloween with these virtual treats!
Mirvish has some special Halloween treats!
Their virtual offerings include:
- A new video tour of some of the ghost sightings at the Royal Alex, including the death of Beth Amos during a performance of The Master Builder;
- A reissue of Ghosts of the Royal Alex, which concludes two days after Halloween on All Souls' Day, in one complete package that includes the six-song cycle;
- Their Spotify list of musical theatre songs appropriate for Halloween;
- The Halloween-themed Check In From Away, which has everything you'd want to know about the occasion, including how to apply ghoulish makeup, how to costume your pet and how to carve a pumpkin.
ROYAL ALEXANDRA GHOST TOUR
GHOSTS OF THE ROYAL ALEX - Complete Series
Complete Podcast:
Apple
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/ghosts-of-the-royal-alex/id1522346377
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9taXJ2aXNoLmxpYnN5bi5jb20vcnNz
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/2eRSAWvVIqV9SdDpGlLqFd?si=G-cxLmkyQxihn56opvJGwA
Stitcher
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/ghosts-of-the-royal-alex