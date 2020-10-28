VIDEO: Check Out Halloween Themed GHOSTS OF THE ROYAL ALEX, a New CHECK IN FROM AWAY and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Celebrate Halloween with these virtual treats!

Mirvish has some special Halloween treats!

Their virtual offerings include:



- A new video tour of some of the ghost sightings at the Royal Alex, including the death of Beth Amos during a performance of The Master Builder;



- A reissue of Ghosts of the Royal Alex, which concludes two days after Halloween on All Souls' Day, in one complete package that includes the six-song cycle;



- Their Spotify list of musical theatre songs appropriate for Halloween;



- The Halloween-themed Check In From Away, which has everything you'd want to know about the occasion, including how to apply ghoulish makeup, how to costume your pet and how to carve a pumpkin.

ROYAL ALEXANDRA GHOST TOUR

GHOSTS OF THE ROYAL ALEX - Complete Series

Complete Podcast:

Apple

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/ghosts-of-the-royal-alex/id1522346377

Google

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9taXJ2aXNoLmxpYnN5bi5jb20vcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/2eRSAWvVIqV9SdDpGlLqFd?si=G-cxLmkyQxihn56opvJGwA

Stitcher

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/ghosts-of-the-royal-alex

CHECK IN FROM AWAY - HALLOWEEN EPISODE

