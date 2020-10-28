Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Check Out Halloween Themed GHOSTS OF THE ROYAL ALEX, a New CHECK IN FROM AWAY and More

Article Pixel

Celebrate Halloween with these virtual treats!

Oct. 28, 2020  
VIDEO: Check Out Halloween Themed GHOSTS OF THE ROYAL ALEX, a New CHECK IN FROM AWAY and More

Mirvish has some special Halloween treats!

Their virtual offerings include:


- A new video tour of some of the ghost sightings at the Royal Alex, including the death of Beth Amos during a performance of The Master Builder;


- A reissue of Ghosts of the Royal Alex, which concludes two days after Halloween on All Souls' Day, in one complete package that includes the six-song cycle;


- Their Spotify list of musical theatre songs appropriate for Halloween;


- The Halloween-themed Check In From Away, which has everything you'd want to know about the occasion, including how to apply ghoulish makeup, how to costume your pet and how to carve a pumpkin.

ROYAL ALEXANDRA GHOST TOUR

GHOSTS OF THE ROYAL ALEX - Complete Series

Complete Podcast:

Apple
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/ghosts-of-the-royal-alex/id1522346377

Google
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9taXJ2aXNoLmxpYnN5bi5jb20vcnNz

Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/2eRSAWvVIqV9SdDpGlLqFd?si=G-cxLmkyQxihn56opvJGwA

Stitcher
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/ghosts-of-the-royal-alex

CHECK IN FROM AWAY - HALLOWEEN EPISODE


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christina Bianco's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Amica Sponsors Trinity Rep's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • 20 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Exclusive: LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding Sing from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!