Toronto Children’s Chorus to Present SONGS OF THE SEASON: NOSTALGIC MOVIE MOMENTS at Roy Thomson Hall

Roy Thomson Hall and the Toronto Children’s Chorus will present SONGS OF THE SEASON: NOSTALGIC MOVIE MOMENTS on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Roy Thomson Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. ET at roythomsonhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.

This year’s holiday program will take audiences on a musical journey to the movies, featuring beloved songs from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Elf, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Home Alone, The Sound of Music, and Frozen. The Toronto Children’s Chorus will bring its signature harmonies to these nostalgic classics, creating a festive afternoon of music for all ages.

Led by internationally acclaimed Artistic Director Dr. Zimfira Poloz, the Toronto Children’s Chorus has been a cornerstone of choral excellence in Toronto and across Canada for 48 years. With programs for ages four through 18, the TCC provides exceptional music and performance training, presents an annual concert series, and regularly collaborates with the Toronto Symphony and other major performing arts organizations. The TCC Chamber Choir also tours internationally as choral ambassadors representing Canada.

Tickets for Songs of the Season: Nostalgic Movie Moments go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. ET. They may be purchased at roythomsonhall.com or by calling 416-872-4255.